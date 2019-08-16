Syria air defense intercepts missile coming from northern Lebanon

Syrian air defense has intercepted and destroyed a missile coming from northern Lebanon over the western-central governorate of Hama.

Quoting an unnamed military source, Syria's official SANA news agency reported that the "hostile" missile was shot down at 23:06 local time (20:06 GMT) on Thursday over the city of Masyaf before reaching its designated target.

State television had previously reported the sound of a massive blast near Masyaf although there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The Israeli regime has acknowledged repeatedly striking positions inside Syria in recent years, and some of such attacks have been carried out from Lebanese airspace.

Such aggressive moves are usually viewed as attempts to prop up terrorist groups suffering defeats at the hands of Syrian forces.

