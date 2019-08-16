Russia, Venezuela defense chiefs sign naval pact on warship port visits

Defense chiefs of Russia and Venezuela have signed an agreement overseeing visits by warships of both nations to each other’s ports amid persistent US efforts to undermine the government in Caracas.

The military agreement was signed in Moscow on Thursday between Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, and his visiting Venezuelan counterpart, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, the Interfax news agency reported.

The development came nearly a week after Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, vowed during a rally in the nation’s capital of Caracas that the country is ready to resist and “defeat” what he referred to as Washington’s “imperialist blockade” against the Central American nation, in its bid to topple his government and install the US-backed opposition figure, Juan Guaido, as president.

"Venezuela is prepared to resist, and it is prepared to advance and defeat the imperialist blockade of the racist government of [US President] Donald Trump. We are ready for battle," Maduro said last Saturday as he remains defiant in the face of growing US pressure on his government.

